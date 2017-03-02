March 2nd, 2017 by Dynamic Business
How to get your mojo back: top tips from the 2017 Businesswomen’s Hall of Fame inductees
What is mojo and why should having it matter to you? Mojo is having passion, drive and a clear plan to get what you want in your business. Mojo makes everything run smoother and makes it that much easier for you to stay focused and determined. Mojo is the juice you need to achieve your goals.
Now in its 19th year, the Businesswomen’s Hall of Fame honours and celebrates Australia’s female business trailblazers. This year there were 17 inductees, hailing from industries as diverse as health and beauty to agriculture and farming, construction and mining to fashion and homewares. They include both established and emerging business owners and champions of the not-for-profit and burgeoning social enterprise sectors.
We asked a few about the best ways to fire up your mojo and some pitfalls that will only drain it:
Mojo Boosters
1. Surrounding yourself with great people:
Having a dependable team whose members are competent and committed to your business is crucial. Hiring skilled people to do the things you’re not so hot at leaves you with more energy to do what you’re best at and strengthens your company overall. Learn the skills you need to learn to help you achieve your goals, and outsource the ones you don’t.
Bronwen Healy, founder and CEO of the Hope Foundation, says that mentors have “helped lovingly challenge my character growth, and encouraged me not only to not quit, but to grow beyond my capability at the time!”
2. Nurturing your passion:
Your mojo is directly linked to your passion, so make sure to do things that fuel your passion. Learn new and challenging things about the subjects you care most about. Try to vary up your routine, see new things and talk to new people, to keep yourself open and creative. And take the breaks you need to make sure you don’t burn out.
3. Holding onto your drive:
If someone says you can’t do it, let that fuel your desire to prove them wrong. Also, make sure you have a plan – a road map makes sure you don’t drive off the road. If you set your business up for potential growth, then you’ll be ready for growth when it happens, and you’ll be able to sustain it and make it your new normal. Have plans for your week, your month, your year, maybe even for a few years out. And, keep learning.
Teresa Cutter of The Healthy Chef says: ““Every week I strive to get ahead and improve, and expand our business as well as maintaining the customer base I have already built. Always aim to IMPROVE yourself. Learn from people that you admire and respect, there is always more to learn.”
Mojo Killers
1. Overworking yourself and denying your needs:
You can’t do everything all the time. Find a happy balance between your work life and your home life. Don’t forget to take care of yourself – mind, body, and soul. If you neglect these areas of your life, your mojo will suffer for it. Say yes to opportunities if they will help you, but don’t over-commit – it’s okay to say no if you need to.
Roslyn Campbell, Director and Owner of social enterprise Tsuno, says to “Be disciplined and make time for yourself and your health.”
2. The Impostor Syndrome:
That feeling that you’re not really good enough, that you’ve somehow fudged your way to where you are, puts an awful damper on your drive and your potential. Try to embrace the evidence, and fake it until you make it. Ask yourself, if it were anyone else who’d achieved what you’ve achieved, would you ever think to be so hard on them?
3. Letting entrepreneurship become a very lonely place:
You’re not in this alone, and feeling like you are is a serious mojo killer. There are plenty of groups for entrepreneurs where you can meet, socialise, and support other small business owners. Additionally, mentoring can be an excellent way to get the specific, learned feedback you need to get you out of a funk. None of us are superheroes. If you need help, ask someone.
Marie Piccone, Managing Director of mango growers Manbulloo, says that “working collaboratively with like-minded businesses is just so important. Open relationships based on shared strategies and good values = an amazing journey and a massive competitive advantage.”
About the author
Suzi Dafnis is the founder and CEO, HerBusiness – a national community of 30,000 business owners. The Australian Businesswomen’s Hall of Fame is an initiative of HerBusiness.