May 2nd, 2017 by James Harkness
Telstra Business Women’s Awards: enter now
2016 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year, Andrea Mason, CEO of Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (NPY) Women’s Council
Entries are now being accepted for the 23rd annual Telstra Business Women’s Awards, which recognise the achievements of exceptional business women from across Australia and Asia.
Telstra Group Executive Joe Pollard described the Awards a unique platform for business women to be seen and heard as well as as a springboard for them to to achieve even greater success. However, she said a survey of past finalists showed that fewer than 20% self-nominate
“We are encouraging business women to stand up and be recognised for their hard work and effort and to nominate themselves or their peers to enter the awards program,’” she said.
The 2016 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year, Andrea Mason, CEO of Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (NPY) Women’s Council encouraged women to back themselves by self-nominating.
“When opportunities are given to you which stretch you and even make you feel vulnerable, this is the time to step up and to take the opportunity to learn and grow,” she said
“The Awards allowed NPY Women’s Council to be aligned with success and influence at a national level.”
Participation in the Telstra Business Women’s Awards starts with a nomination. Nominees then submit a completed online entry form.
For more information, visit: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate.