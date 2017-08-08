SonicWall Webinar | Stopping the Latest Malware

by Dynamic Business / Events / 08 Aug 2017

SonicWall’s Ransomware Tsar, Brook Chelmo will discuss how to stop the world’s latest malware. Names like Petya and WannaCry dominated the headlines as well as hundreds of thousands of systems across the world. Learn how organizations like SonicWall prevented these ransomware variants from infecting systems and networks. Also, learn would could be coming next in the future.

For more information visit SonicWall at www.sonicwall.com

 

 

 

 

Related Posts