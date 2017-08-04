August 2nd, 2017 by Sharon Zeev Poole
Ahead of our malware webinar (8 Aug), read up on the growing security risk of ransomware
Our complimentary malware webinar next Tuesday (8 August) will feature insights from SonicWall’s ‘Ransomware Tsar’ Brook Chelmo, Ahead of it, read up on the growing IT security risk of malware, including the headline-dominating Petya and WannaCry ransomware attacks.
Here are some of our more recent stories on malware:
-
- No chance for traditional security solutions in countering the ransomware threat
- How to counter the growing threat of ransomware attacks in your business
- The Petya ransomware attack is a ‘wake-up call’ for all businesses, says cyber security minister
- How to plug one of the most overlooked security vulnerabilities for any business
- WannaCryptor: what is it and how do you know if your business has been attacked?
- WannaCryptor: what to do if your business comes under attack from this ransomware
- In the wake of a WannaCryptor: how to prevent ransomware attacks in your business
Webinar – “Stopping The Latest Malware” (8 August)
The headline-dominating Petya and WannaCry attacks were further proof that malware is a significant risk for businesses globally. From 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM AEST on 8 August, SonicWall Ransomware Tsar, Brook Chelmo will be on hand to explain how to stop the latest malware. He will also discuss what organisations like SonicWall did to prevent the Petya and WannaCry ransomware variants from infecting systems and networks… and what could be coming next.
REGISTER HERE
About Brook Chelmo
Brook Chelmo is the chief storyteller for SonicWall security services and serves as SonicWall’s Ransomware Tsar. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his work and presentations on numerous security subjects that range from data privacy, critical vulnerabilities, and network security. His presentations are filled with deep thoughts and laughter.