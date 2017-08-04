Ahead of our malware webinar (8 Aug), read up on the growing security risk of ransomware

Ransomware

by Dynamic Business / Featured, Security, Technology / 04 Aug 2017

Our complimentary malware webinar next Tuesday (8 August) will feature insights from SonicWall’s ‘Ransomware Tsar’ Brook Chelmo, Ahead of it, read up on the growing IT security risk of malware, including the headline-dominating Petya and WannaCry ransomware attacks.

Here are some of our more recent stories on malware:

Webinar – “Stopping The Latest Malware” (8 August) 

The headline-dominating Petya and WannaCry attacks were further proof that malware is a significant risk for businesses globally. From 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM AEST on 8 August, SonicWall Ransomware Tsar, Brook Chelmo will be on hand to explain how to stop the latest malware. He will also discuss what organisations like SonicWall did to prevent the Petya and WannaCry ransomware variants from infecting systems and networks… and what could be coming next.

REGISTER HERE

About Brook Chelmo

Brook Chelmo is the chief storyteller for SonicWall security services and serves as SonicWall’s Ransomware Tsar. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his work and presentations on numerous security subjects that range from data privacy, critical vulnerabilities, and network security. His presentations are filled with deep thoughts and laughter.

Related Posts