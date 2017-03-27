Canon’s office automation solutions driving digital transformation in businesses


The latest generation of office automation devices from Canon are designed to help businesses significantly reduce the cost of the document production while delivering on their digital transformation strategies, according to Peter Brittliff, Senior Manager Product at Canon.

Brittliff said the four colour A3 multifunctional devices in the imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500i Series reduce the burden of administration through a shared platform that is intuitive for users.

“The value of print for our customers lies in its ability to create, manage and share documents and information in a secure manner, and seamlessly across an organisation,” he explained.

“The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500i Series ensures employees have the technology they need to work digitally and efficiently.”

The features of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5500i Series include:

  • Rapid scanning of paper-based data and the ability to convert documents to Searchable PDF, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft PowerPoint files.
  • A single-pass duplexing document feeder that holds 150 originals, ensuring seamless digitisation for document-heavy businesses.
  • A responsive colour touchscreen that can be customised to meet the needs of individual users and businesses.
  • Universal Login Manager software, which provides user-based authentication, personalisation function control and total output visibility to help reduce the overall cost of document production.
  • Seamless integration with existing business systems and cloud connectivity to ensure mobility.
  • V2 (Vivid & Vibrant) imaging technology for outstanding colour quality output on a wide range of media, even at large volumes.
  • A huge paper capacity of 6,350 and status notifications to monitor performance at all times.
  • Smart, adaptive technology to ensure software is always be up to date for a consistently optimised performance.

For more information, visit: www.canon.com.au/business/advance

