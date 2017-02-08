February 8th, 2017 by James Harkness
Slingshot partnering with SEEK, Hudson and UTS on HR-tech start-up accelerator program
Slingshot: Trent Bagnall (co-founder), Gary Flowers (Chairman), Karen Lawson (CEO) and Craig Lambert (co-founder).
Australia’s first HR-tech start-up accelerator program is being delivered by corporate start-up accelerator Slingshot in collaboration with talent solutions provider Hudson, online employment marketplace SEEK and The University of Technology, Sydney (UTS).
Start-ups accepted into Human Capital, a 12-week program that kicks off in March, will receive up to $50,000 from the Slingshot Investment Fund for 10% of the equity in the business as well as training and resources, a support team of mentors and access to a co-working space.
According to Karen Lawson, CEO of Slingshot and former CEO of CareerOne, the program will help corporate leaders reinvent the human capital elements of their businesses by connecting them with disruptive start-ups, scale-ups and entrepreneurs in the ‘future of work’ space.
“Disruption is here to stay and forward-thinking businesses like Hudson and SEEK know that continued success requires reinvention,” she said.
“Increasingly, models for that reinvention are being shaped from the outside by innovative technology Startups. By engaging with these Startups, businesses can tap into new technologies, business models and consumer/market behaviours to rethink the entire HR value-chain.”
Mark Steyn, CEO Asia Pacific, Hudson, said the program recognises that the HR sector is ‘evolving at a breakneck pace’ and that technology can provide a ‘powerful way to support this change.
He continued, “Hudson is eager to collaborate with entrepreneurs who are passionate about improving the future of work and driving the next wave of HR-tech innovation. Human Capital creates an opportunity for Hudson to connect today’s leading entrepreneurs with our global resources and extensive business network.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Bassat, CEO and Co-Founder, SEEK said his company is excited to be part of Slingshot and that it has much offer the next generation of high growth companies
He explained, “As a start-up that was born out of disruption, SEEK has since evolved to a global business with AUDc$5 billion market capitalisation. Through this program, SEEK will look to share its experience, and hopefully find opportunities to help “scale up” new businesses via our relationships with over 700,000 hirers and 150 million candidates.”
The University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) will join Human Capital as a supporting partner, bringing its extensive talent and academic networks to the program and reflecting a shared commitment to using new technology and innovative thinking to create Australia’s next big ideas.
The program is open to accepting additional corporate partners who are interested in driving innovation and disruption in Australia’s work environment.
Those interested in being involved in the Human Capital accelerator can pre-register at: http://www.slingshotters.com/human-capital/