March 30th, 2017 by Ivan Seselj
Square partners with Vend and other leading POS and order management platforms to provide more sellers with access to payments services
Australian businesses using Vend, TouchBistro, Posboss, Abacus, SalesIn, Mobi2Go or Boppl can now integrate with Square to simplify payment needs.
The integration will give business owners across Australia who are using alternative point-of-sale and order management platforms the ability to accept payments with Square.
Australian businesses can now access Square’s affordable hardware, fast deposits and online payment solutions that millions of sellers across the world already use to run and grow their business.
Australian Country Manager at Square, Ben Pfisterer said “Square’s new integrations with our rapidly growing list of partners enable more sellers to have access to payments services that are optimised to their business needs.
“We’re empowering Australian merchants to run and grow their business with the tools they need, while enjoying the benefits of the Square ecosystem. More sellers can now access Square’s seamless payment processing, affordable hardware, fair and transparent pricing and fast deposits, integrated with their preferred platforms.”
The partnership will see larger businesses, such as full-service restaurants or multi-location retailers that have built their operations around these platforms to manage orders and run business processes that support their specialised or unique needs.
Alex Fala, CEO at Vend said “Square is a perfect partner for us, with our shared focus on creating beautiful in-store customer experiences and giving better tools and choice to growing retailers. It’s a great match and we’re excited to be bringing our partnership to Australia, to allow our advanced and multi-location retailers to use Square.”