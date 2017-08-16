August 16th, 2017 by Kate Carnell
The NSW Government has invested $25 million in a school for the state’s budding entrepreneurs
The Sydney School of Entrepreneurship (SSE), which opened its doors today, is a partnership between all 11 NSW universities and TAFE NSW, with aim being to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and build out the local startup ecosystem.
Founded with a $25 million cornerstone investment by the NSW Government, the SSE campus is located in Ultimo in a building which originally served as a shoe factory and then a school of fashion and footwear.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who formally opened SSE, expects at least 1,000 student entrepreneurs will participate in SSE courses and activities during their degree or TAFE program, each year, once the school is fully operational.
The SSE will be run by Australian Nick Kaye, who has spent ten years as the head of the Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship.
Kaye, the school’s founding CEO, said it has launched its first pilot course for student entrepreneurs – called ‘The Navigator’ – with the first of two three-day intensives complemented by online study.
“The Navigator is bringing together students from all 12 SSE members to embed them in our entrepreneurial ecosystem and connect them with their peers, industry experts, policy makers, entrepreneurs and mentors,” he explained.
“It is being led by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) with support from Macquarie University and Charles Sturt University.
“But this is just the very start for SSE, which will bring together high-performing students from a range of backgrounds, disciplines, demographics and locations from across NSW.
“We are creating a larger common stage for students, members and partners to collaborate and innovate helping drive our economy.”