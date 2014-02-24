Why would anyone opt for desktop accounting over cloud?


The debate may seem won, but desktop accounting software is hanging around longer than many cloud-converts would have thought.

So why would any business opt for the desktop option, when the advantages of cloud are shouted loud and clear from the likes of Xero, MYOB, Intuit and Reckon, and more?

Brad Paterson, Intuit Vice President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific, says he doesn’t believe any new business would indeed opt for the desktop package over cloud.

“It’s being used still by older businesses, and they’re mostly looking to move to cloud as well,” he says.

Paterson believes that for businesses that are yet to make the switch, the reasons generally come down to a lack of awareness, and timing concerns.

“There can be an element of fear in heading to the cloud, and around data security, access to data, internet access and so on. But it can be a matter of education around making the switch,” he says.

In terms of converting to the cloud, Paterson adds the process is much simpler than some may think.

“It’s very easy – it’s a matter of exporting a data file from your desktop software – which usually take a couple of minutes – to an excel spreadsheet or a CSV file, and that’s it. The file then gets converted into the cloud, and it can take from 24 hours to 72 hours. Then it’s just a matter of the accountant or small business owner familiarising themselves with the new product. It’s a matter of understanding that that’s how easy it is.”

Similarly, Pete Sanders Managing Director – Business Group at Reckon, believes the future of small business accounting rests firmly in the cloud. However, unlike some of its competitors, Reckon is still committed to their desktop product and has just launched their latest 2014 package.

Sanders says the reason for this is that the desktop software is more functionally rich at the small business price point than any other software on the market.

“Cloud is obviously still fairly new, and the oldest competitor we have has been on the market for 9-10 years. The reality is though, that they haven’t built up all that functionality that’s been there for the past 20-25 years in the desktop products. So we’ve got SME customers saying to us that they still need all that functionality before they can move to the cloud – so that’s why they’re still using desktop,” Sanders says.

Sanders adds that some customers still hold security fears, and use desktop because they feel that safer using it ‘offline’.

However, in using the cloud, it’s important to note that the data is not stored on the device – it’s stored in data centres, and only a limited number of people know the locations.

Sanders points out that for Reckon’s cloud products, the information is behind several walls of security. “Security is paramount for us, because we know that a security breach would cripple our company,” Sanders says.

“Beyond your own passcode that you have in place on the phone or device in order to access it in the first instance, there’s also a pin in place in order to access the application, and you’ve got to key that in every time you log into the application. Beyond that, we also have the full suite of Amazon security in place,” he adds.

Notably, research commissioned by Intuit recently found that in future, some 88 per cent of business owners believe it will be essential to complete business-related tasks on mobile devices.

Business tasks with the biggest expected increase in uptake were:

  • Accepting payments – from 13 per cent today to 31 per cent;
  • Invoicing – from 12 per cent today to 26 per cent;
  • Web/videoconferencing – from 15 per cent today to 30 per cent.

  • That’s an interesting and informative article, but I believe there are still many advantages in a business choosing Desktop over Cloud.

    As Pete mentions, the Desktop offerings are often more feature rich than the Cloud offerings, are more cost effective for small business, and there are those organisations where they would really have to go to Private Cloud to host several applications that are all tied into the Desktop system at present.

    This is where Reckon have a distinct advantage over their Competitors with a three pronged Desktop, Hosted and Cloud offering – something for everyone!

  • Desktop system often have more functionality than cloud counterparts. It is the same in my industry, Salon Software. This is really just a factor of time though, cloud software is often only 2 or 3 years old and desktop software 10-15 years.

  • A business might choose desktop accounting software because their needs are different and Cloud isn’t the best fit. I’m a big fan of Cloud solutions but I hate a cookie-cutter approach. Businesses need to look at their own needs and find a solution that fits, instead of just relying on Cloud hype.

    One customer has integration between their bookkeeping software and other on-premise systems. It’s not cost-effective for them to replicate this in the Cloud because of the cost of third-party add-ons to make the integration work. They are low volume, so speed efficiences don’t count for much and have no need for offsite access.

    Another customer has bookkeeping & inventory add-on in the Cloud, with staff in two locations, a bookkeeper in a different location and owners who regularly travel. Cloud is a no-brainer for them.

    Different strokes for different folks. Just make sure your decision is based on actual business benefit to suit your circumstances.

  • Stephie Daniel

    Accounting seems to be a very crucial point of the official term in the business perspective and the most effective method to work out with the segment always keeps importance in the strategy to have the ease and smoothness to figure out significantly. As with the desktop accounting I think that the chances of corruption always fly with a high level of chances. And most efficiently the cloud based solution is the best means of the segment. For a streamlined path the tool that keeps importance in my aspect is the cloud based expense reporting software from Replicon ( http://www.replicon.com/olp/expense-reports.aspx ) which is the best means to get the accounting into track.

  • Nicole Keleher

    Our business moved to a cloud based accounting/POS system offered by Reckon last year. This was extremely disappointing (in fact it crippled our business for 2 months until we re-loaded the desktop version) as they went to market with a product that was not working (and has since been pulled from the market as they re-work it).

    Cloud, in theory is an excellent option, but please ensure it is working.

  • Cloud opens so many opportunities for business owners. It encourages collaboration with advisors, bookkeepers and accountants which brings about positive outcomes. It allows businesses access to their accounting information anywhere anytime and on various devices like phones and iPads.
    Cloud accounting creates huge efficiencies especially with the introduction of live bank feeds and automated coding of transactions. It also provides businesses with up to date real-time data at their disposal which is huge.
    MYOB have introduced the best of both worlds with their latest release of products – The AccountRight Live range – it allows businesses to experience cloud when working online and still have the option of desktop if you wish to work offline. This is especially favourable when you have internet downtime.
    Cloud has influenced us to transform our business for the future. Check out a MYOB webcast on ‘Cashing in on the Cloud’ – http://bit.ly/cashincloud

  • At MYOB we’re seeing a rapid shift to the cloud. Over 50% of new clients purchasing our accounting solutions are opting to go directly for an online offering and over 20% of our existing subscribers have moved to the cloud. Every month these numbers get higher and higher. We estimate that 5-10% of Australian SMEs now run a cloud accounting solution while about 60% are running a desktop solution.

    The benefits of cloud accounting are huge: enormous time savings from automated bank reconciliations (we surveyed clients that moved from our desktop to cloud solutions and on average this is 10hrs per month – time they value at over $700 per month) as well as the efficiency of never having to save to a thumb drive to send to your bookkeeper or accountant. We’ve got some exciting new features that will be added this year which will only make our online solutions even more compelling.

    The point that cloud solutions aren’t as functionally rich as the desktop is largely not true. Our MYOB AccountRight Live range is functionally the same as our desktop range. We haven’t yet released the Premier version of this range but stay tuned … we’re very close.

    To the point about how easy it is to move – it is very easy to move from our desktop solutions to AccountRight Live because you don’t need to learn a new system and all your invoice templates, reports etc. convert automatically. You also have a full transaction history. I assume this is the same with Reckon’s hosted solutions. For us this process takes 1-2 hours and your up and running. Moving to an alternate solution, however, is likely to take longer (per the comments above 24 – 72 hrs) and involve some trade-off in terms of functionality.

  • Leigh Holladay Crawley

    I’m sold on the cloud and a cloud based business software https://www.system100.com It’s fully integrated and streamlines all work with proficiency that frees up your time to grow your business not just manage it. Love how completely revolutionary it is to a business!

  • Jane

    Too many instances of online security leaks is undermining confidence in cloud-based accounting software. BUT even more discouraging is the annoying trend of demanding monthly subscriptions so people no longer own anything and have to keep paying through the nose for software that never belongs to them. I am one of those people. If I could have cloud based AND own it so I only pay ONCE not every month I might consider it. But for now, forget about it. I understand it’s a very clever way for businesses like MYOB & others to have a passive recurring income instead of having to rely on individual purchases but I’m not here to make money for MYOB.


