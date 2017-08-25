August 24th, 2017 by James Harkness
How to increase productivity at work?
The world is driven by competitive industries that are constantly reaching for the next best worker to drive production and increase profits. This hyper competitive world encourages employees to increase their productivity by any means necessary. Employees have found interesting ways to boost their personal lives which in turn boosts their production at work. People pay hundreds of dollars for high-quality mattresses that can help with neck pain so they return to work well-rested and ready to hit the ground running. The best methods to improve productivity at work are to find a hobby in your personal life, get a good night of sleep, limit multitasking, and take advantage of your commute.
Becoming successful in your profession is important for many people, but it’s not the most important thing in the world. Stress is one of the most prominent health risks in your life so it’s important that you find a hobby to alleviate the stress from your workday. Most people in an office spend their day on the telephone and sitting behind a desk. This leads to a sedentary lifestyle outside of work as well. Exercising an hour each day is a great way to keep your body healthy and relieve stress. For those of you with children, an hour can be too much of a time commitment. However, studies have proven that 10 minutes of light cardio provides 80% of the benefits of cardio exercise.
Office jobs have many high-pressure situations that take a toll on your body and mind. Sleep helps your brain repair neuro pathways that keep your cognitive abilities sharp. There is no duration of sleep recommended for everyone. Some people function properly after 3-4 hours of sleep and some people need 6-8 hours. It’s important to know your needs and let your body rest. A healthy night of eating well and get some exercise will help you sleep soundly throughout the night. It’s best to avoid alcohol during periods where you need a good night’s sleep. Alcohol will help you get to sleep quicker, but after a few hours your sleep will become restless and you will not get the best sleep possible.
Multitasking is the death of productivity. This may sound counterintuitive because you are trying to do multiple tasks at once. However, switching between tasks wastes valuable time especially when tasks are unfamiliar to you. It’s more efficient to put all your focus on one task until completion.
You can also use some smart gadgets to increase productivity. For example, you can use wireless cameras and connect with your phone or PC using wifi and monitor activity in your office and guide your team as and when needed.
We all need to commute to work, so you might as well make the most of that time. In major cities commuting 10 miles can take an hour and you can use this time to make phone calls and listen to audiobooks about your profession. Taking the bus to work instead of driving opens, even more, options for productivity as you will not have to divide your attention between the task and driving your car. This is a valuable time that can be used researching, making phone calls, and sending emails. If you have to waste time in your day commuting to work you might as well make the most of it!