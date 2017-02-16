February 16th, 2017 by Emily Milner
3 ways to reduce the stress of your work commute
Commuting can be stressful. This twice-daily expedition has a way of ruining people’s moods, with motorists often displaying the highest levels of anxiety. Whether you’re on the road for an hour or 10 minutes, anyone who’s driven to and from work will know that commuting by car is no walk in the park – literally! But rather than allowing your commute to dictate your mood, the following tips can make it less stressful.
Be Prepared
Even if you don’t live all that far from your workplace, getting organised before you hit the road can still help minimise the stress associated with commuting. These are just some of the ways you can prepare for your commute:
- Pack some food – Keeping a bite to eat on hand can make your journey more enjoyable and help you stay alert. If you commute early in the morning or late at night, it’s important to maintain your energy levels. Driving on a full stomach is a great way to combat driver fatigue.
- Pick a playlist – If you’re not a fan of talkback radio, simply hook up your phone to your car’s audio system to enjoy your favourite tunes. Listening to a podcast is another great way to keep your mind on the job (just be sure to keep your eyes on the road at all times).
- Fuel up your car – There’s nothing more annoying than trying to find a petrol station at peak hour, especially if you’re already running late for work. Putting fuel in your car on the weekends means you can avoid getting delayed on a business day. If you need to top up during the week, try to do it when the roads are less busy.
Timing Is Everything
Timing can make a huge difference when it comes to commuting. If you’re frustrated at how much time you spend on the road each day, try leaving home or work a little earlier. Every city has its own unique traffic chaos, so don’t be discouraged if it takes you a while to get the timing right. In heavily populated areas, the morning peak hour typically spikes at around 7am, while the evening rush hour starts gaining traction at 4pm. By avoiding the roads during these super busy periods, you can make your trip much less stressful.
Avoid Life in the Fast Lane
Are you one of those motorists who tries to cheat traffic by constantly changing lanes? It can be tempting to switch lanes when one appears to be moving faster than all the others. However, this practice is not only pointless, but also dangerous. Merging as many times as possible actually makes very little difference in terms of shortening your commute. It’s also a risky manoeuvre, putting you at risk of crashing.
If you end up causing a car accident, you could potentially lose your licence, leaving you with no way of getting to work. To keep your job, you may have to employ specialist legal representation, such as GC Traffic Lawyers, to represent you in court. Rather than putting your licence or safety in jeopardy, if you’re looking for any easy way to make your commute less stressful, simply stick to the road rules.
It may take a while to reduce the amount of stress you feel when commuting, but practice makes perfect. Of course, if none of these tips work, you might just be better off catching the bus.