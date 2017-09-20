September 20th, 2017 by James Harkness
Bill to allow NSW retailers to operate on Boxing Day progresses through Parliament
Amendments to the Retail Trading Act 2008 (NSW), which will enable retailers operating outside of Sydney CBD and Bondi, to remain open on Boxing Day, have progressed through State Parliament.
Introduced by Treasurer Dominic Perrottet this month, the Retail Trading Amendment (Boxing Day) Bill 2017 amends the Act to a) allow shops and banks to continue opening on Boxing Day and b) allow banks to open on Bank Holiday and on certain public holidays – if they are staffed by persons who have freely elected to work on those days.
Since Boxing Day 2015, retail shops have been permitted, on a trial basis, to remain open for trade on the condition that staff have freely elected to work in accordance with Section 8A of the Retail Trading Act 2008. The two-year trial was set to end on 1 December, but the Bill will make the ability to operate on Boxing Day permanent.
The Bill passed through the legislative Assembly with amount amendment, yesterday, and has been introduced into the Legislative Council.
The National Retail Association (NRA) has welcome the bill, describing it as a win for retailers for small and large.
NRA CEO Dominique Lamb said the Bill would create additional jobs and economic activity across the state, rather than restricting the benefits to the Sydney CBD as has been the case in the past.
“We know from our experience elsewhere in the country that Boxing Day is the most popular trading day of the year, but for some reason the vast majority of NSW was forced to close until 2015,” Lamb said.
“Prior to the two-year trial that began in 2015, only a select few retail stores in the Sydney CBD and Bondi were allowed to trade on Boxing Day.
“The legislation safeguards a worker’s right to choose whether or not he or she works, and protects staff from being coerced into working against their will.
“This is a sensible balance between the needs of workers, business owners and shoppers, and the NRA commends the NSW Government on listening to all affected parties and coming up with the right solution.”
The retail worker union Shop, Distributive and Allied Association (SDA) NSW has, along with Unions NSW, objected to the continuation of Boxing Day trading, citing unreasonable pressures on retail workers to work on Boxing Day despite the safeguards in place.