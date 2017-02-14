no comments, luxurydaily, luxury daily, buy retin a gel, buy revia, http://www.luxurydaily.com/where-can-i-buy-naltrexone-online-cheap-generic-revia-no-prescription/, buy naltrexone

Flower sales for Valentine’s lag Mother’s Day

Rose

by James Harkness / Industry, Retail, Small Business / 14 Feb 2017

If proof was ever needed that Aussies are rookies in romance, an analysis of retail data by Square has revealed the typical consumer spends more on their mums for mother’s day than they spend on their Valentine. 

The global payment technology company found that not only do Aussies purchase 60% more flowers on Mother’s Day, the average national spend on flowers for Valentine’s Day ($42.98) lags Mother’s Day ($46.35).  Putting the rest of the nation to shame in the romance stakes are the Canberrans, who not only buy more flowers on Valentine’s Day (67.3%), they also spend 22.7% more on flowers for their Valentine than their mum on mother’s day. A redeeming factor is that Aussie plan ahead for valentine’s Day, with 80% of flowers purchased before the day itself.

Valentine's Day & Mother's Day Infographic_Insta_v2.jpg

 

Valentine's Day & Mother's Day Infographic_Insta_v24.jpg

