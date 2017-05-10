May 11th, 2017 by Michael Judge
Discover Sydney’s hidden rooftop gem at No. 1 William
Sydney’s relaxed rooftop dining destination, No. 1 William, is the perfect spot to soak up the last of the autumn sun whilst enjoying breathtaking 180-degree views across Hyde Park, Sydney Harbour and William Street.
Perched on Level 4 of the iconic Australian Museum, the 180-seater venue boasts floor to ceiling glass doors opening up onto an outdoor terrace where diners can enjoy a drink, a bite to eat and some of the best views in the city.
Accessible to everyone, not just visitors to the Museum, No. 1 William is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and offers a delicious range of simple, classic and affordable Australian-inspired dishes for breakfast, lunch, morning and afternoon tea, as well as a wide selection of Australian wines and beers.
The menu has been created by Group Executive Chef Keith Jones, formerly Executive Sous Chef at the Hilton Hotel Sydney and Head Pastry Chef at the Park Hyatt and Aqua Dining. He explains: “Our aim here was to create a stunning rooftop dining destination in the middle of the city with great food and great wine that’s affordable to everyone. The simple, fresh menu is all about local produce and real flavours that can be enjoyed by everyone from locals and business people looking for somewhere different for lunch to tourists and Museum visitors.”
Served until 11.30am, breakfast offers a range of tasty treats from the classic No.1 Bacon & Egg Roll or William’s Eggs Benedict to the more health-conscious Coconut, Chia and Quinoa Granola with Greek Yoghurt. Coffee is courtesy of local Sydney roaster The Little Marionette.
In addition to daily sandwich specials, there’s a wide selection of dishes for lunch from the lighter Roast Heirloom Beets Salad to the heartier 200g Grain Fed Rib Eye Steak with Hand Cut Rosemary Chunky Chips. If there’s any room left after that, a mouthwatering Chocolate Molten Lava Cake or Australian Museum Pavlova with Fossilized Fruits should do the trick. There’s also the option of Let’s Lunch – two courses and a glass of wine for $40, perfect for whiling away a sunny afternoon.
The kids will be all right with specially designed children’s breakfast and lunch menus, all for under $10, and a range of delicious milkshakes to tantalise tiny taste buds.
Such an iconic venue also makes the perfect space for functions and events for up to 200 people cocktail style or 150 seated. A wide selection of food and beverage packages is available to cater for breakfast, lunch and dinner, meeting breaks, conferences and weddings. Event organisers looking for something a bit special can also request a specially created martini or oyster and champagne bar to add sparkle to any event.
Contact Details:
For further information or to make a booking, email no1william@createconsultants.com.au or call 02 9320 6321.
No. 1 William
1 William Street
Sydney, NSW 2010
Access through the Museum’s Crystal Hall entrance and take the lift to Level 4
http://www.createconsultants.com.au/australian-museum
No.1William no.1_william