December 5th, 2017 by James Harkness
Amazon takes off in Australia
News / 05 Dec 2017/
Global retail giant Amazon has today officially entered Australia’s $300 billion retail market, with ‘millions’ of products across 23 categories – from books and music through to consumer electronics and clothing – now available for purchase through its local website.
Here’s Amazon Australia at a glance…
- Orders fulfilled by Amazon Australia are being shipped from the company’s warehouse in Dandenong South, Melbourne.
- Priority delivery (1 business day) is available in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra for $9.99 fee. Alternatively, customers in these cities can pay $5.99 to receive their orders within 2 to 3 business days, or they can opt for free delivery (3 to 7 business days) if their order is over $49.
- Customers in Perth or the other major cities and regional areas of Victoria, NSW and South Australia can pay $11.99 for priority delivery (1 to 2 business days). Alternatively, they can receive their order within 2 to 3 business days for $7.99 or opt for free delivery (3 to 7 business days) if their order is over $49.
- Customers in all other areas can pay $19.99 to receive their order within 1 to 3 business days. Alternatively, they can pay $9.99 to receive their order within 3 to 7 business days or opt in for free delivery (7 to 10 business days) if their order is over $49.
- Saturday deliveries are available in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra for customers that purchase priority delivery.
- Delivery speeds and costs vary for orders fulfilled by third-party sellers.
- The Prime subscription service, which entitles members to free express delivery, will be available from mid-2018.
- Country manager Rocco Braeuniger told the ABC that Amazon will “create thousands of new jobs and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Australia.”
