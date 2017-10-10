October 10th, 2017 by James Harkness
Australia Post eliminates the gender pay gap
Australia Post has announced that it has achieved gender parity in pay, with an average 0% pay gap between men and women across the organisation.
This marks an improvement on 2016, when Australia Post recorded a gender pay gap of 1.4%, below the national average of 16%.
Acting Managing Director and Group CEO Christine Corbett said gender parity was achieved with targeted programs addressing pay equity and nurturing talent.
“Australia Post is one of the largest employers in the country, so we are extremely pleased to report that we have reached an average zero per cent pay gap, which underlines our position as a leader when it comes to diversity and inclusion,” she said.
“Over the last seven and a half years we have focused on improving the representation of women across all levels of leadership and addressing unconscious bias. This culminated in October 2015 when we launched our landmark Gender Action Plan to focus and fast-track professional development.
“Since then, we have seen a concerted effort across the board to recognise and champion our female workers. In the last 12 months, over 400 women have participated in our career development programs, which has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing talent.”
With new Managing Director& Group CEO Christine Holgate joining the Board at the end of the month, five of Australia’s nine directors are now female including the Deputy Chair Holly Kramer.
Analysing the pay and roles of over 34,000 staff, Australia Post reported that from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017, women now account for:
- 4% of all Board members, up from 33.3% including Australia Post’s Deputy Chair Holly Kramer
- 5% of all management staff, up from 36.4%
- 7% of all delivery managers, up from 14.4%
- 6% of all postal managers, up from 51%
- 7% of executives, up from 35.4%