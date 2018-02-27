February 27th, 2018 by James Harkness
Australian businesses can now opt for Amazon orders to be fulfilled by the ecommerce giant
Businesses registered to sell products through Amazon’s Australian Marketplace can now harness the ecommerce giant’s logistics capabilities to reduce the burden of fulfilling online orders.
Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) enables sellers to store stock at Amazon’s fulfilment centre and have the company pick, pack and ship products to customers on their behalf, eliminating the need to individually purchase shipping materials, pack individual order and make multiple post office trips. In addition, amazon will handle customer returns for participating businesses.
According to Amit Mahto, Head of FBA in Australia, FBA enables businesses of all sizes to benefit from logistics and fulfilment services that would otherwise only be possible for well-established companies.
“Size doesn’t matter in the digital economy and Amazon Marketplace helps to level the playing field when it comes to starting or growing a business,” he said.
“We are focused on helping Australian businesses of all sizes succeed by inventing on their behalf and making our technology available to them and FBA is a fantastic example of this.”
Customers of businesses that participate in FBA are eligible for shipping options that include free delivery on orders above $49. With Prime set to launch in mid-2018 all FBA orders will also be eligible for the Prime shipping benefits