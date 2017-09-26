September 26th, 2017 by Rebecca Thacker
Businesses safer in cyberspace thanks to $50 million boost into cyber security
Australian businesses will benefit from increased cyber security through the implementation of a new industry-led cyber security Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), which will receive $50 million in government funding over the next seven years.
The funding will leverage more than $89 million from the 25 industry, research and government partners.
Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon Craig Laundy said: “This investment will contribute to Australia’s reputation as a secure and trusted place to do business, enabling industry to attract and increase investment, trade and commerce and delivering broad economic benefit,” he said.
“The Cyber Security CRC will deliver solutions to increase the security of critical infrastructure and that benefit businesses and their customers.
“These include frameworks, products and approaches that will service existing and future ICT enterprises across a broad range of platforms and operating systems.”
Mr Laundy said cyber security was a priority for Australia’s national security.
“As our industry, government and businesses become increasingly cyber-connected, we need to ensure the essential technologies, core systems and architecture they need to function are secure.
“This will give the Australian community confidence they are safe and secure as they conduct their business online.”
For more information visit www.business.gov.au/crc-grants