December 20th, 2017 by James Harkness
Cabinet reshuffle: new Small Business Minister appointed, Jobs & innovation portfolio created
A cabinet reshuffle has been announced by Prime Minister, with Michaelia Cash named Minister for Jobs and Innovation, and Craig Laundy promoted to Minister for Small and Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation.
Cash, formerly the Minister for Employment and Women, assumes responsibility for a new portfolio focused on jobs creation as part of her reassignment. Malcolm Turnbull said Cash is “charged with harnessing all of the policies of Government to create more jobs and job opportunities for Australians”. He added, “She will be a key part of our economic team, working to deliver on our commitment of more jobs, more investment, stronger economic growth”.
Meanwhile, Laundy replaces Michael McCormack as Minister for Small Business, with his predecessor becoming the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, Deputy Leader of the House and the Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for the Centenary of ANZAC.
Turnbull said Laundy brings to his new role “unique insights” into the challenges faced by small, medium and family-run businesses as well as an understanding of enterprise and entrepreneurship “few can equal”, having spent 20 years spent in private business prior to Parliament.
Turnbull said Laundy will take direct responsibility for workplace relations and work closely with Senator Cash to instil companies with the confidence they need to invest and create jobs and ensure Australians can access skills and opportunities they need to find a job or land a better paying one.
He said that Cash, Laundy and Zed Seselja – as the new Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation – will “work together to make sure we harness the jobs of the future through new industries and small business so Australians can adapt and thrive in this era of innovation and technological change.”
He added, “That’s our priority for 2018; more investment, more jobs, better jobs, more money in the pockets of hardworking Australian families and businesses.”