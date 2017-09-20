September 21st, 2017 by James Harkness
MYOB pledges to make a submission on Australia’s digital future
Australasia’s largest business management software provider, MYOB, supports the Government’s decision to encourage Australians to have their say on the nation’s digital future, following yesterday’s announcement of the Digital Economy Strategy.
MYOB chief executive Tim Reed said the company would take this opportunity to make a submission on behalf of its 1.2 million small business customers across the country.
“It’s critical that we have a national conversation on our digital future so that we can make decisions, which support Australian businesses and ensure they remain competitive in an increasingly global market,” Mr Reed said.
“In our response to ‘The Digital Economy: Opening up the Conversation’ we will encourage the Government to put small businesses front and centre of this critical issue.”
Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Senator Arthur Sinodinos said the strategy would be developed in consultation with industry, small and medium sized businesses, government, community and the broader private sector.
“Australia already has areas of competitive strength, such as energy resources, and medical and mining related technologies,” he said.
“I believe we can also become a world leader in digital innovation which could boost the Australian economy by $140 billion to $250 billion over the next eight years.”
Mr Reed agreed that digitally advanced businesses had the potential to boost the Australian economy because they “are more innovative, productive and competitive and are more likely to be successful and create more jobs to power the Australian economy.”
“In particular, SMEs need streamlined processes, cloud capabilities, collaborative technology and security for their most important assets – their customers.
“We hope as a result of this initiative to open up the digital conversation, small business will feel more confident, supported and empowered to shape Australia’s digital transformation and future.”
The Digital Economy Strategy will investigate topics such as, digital business capability, building digital skills and digital infrastructure.
All Australians are encouraged to join the conversation and share your ideas by November 30, 2017 at: www.industry.gov.au/digitaleconomy
The Digital Economy Strategy will consider:
- How we can drive productivity within existing industries, build on competitive strengths and develop new ones, take advantage of economy-wide changes and open up new growth sources.
- How we develop world-leading digital businesses for globally engaged, innovative, high-growth businesses of all sizes.
- How we can empower all Australians with the skills and confidence to succeed in a digital economy.
Related Posts
-
Electronic Contracts
by Katherine Hawes 8 Apr 2016
-
Don’t let new year goals destabilise growth
by Mike Irving 16 Jan 2017
-
Your business toolkit: essential apps to master in 2016
by Raeleen Hooper 15 Jan 2016
-
Why companies must innovate while they are ahead, instead of relying on today’s successes
by Peter Bradd 26 Apr 2017