September 20th, 2017 by James Harkness
New $10 banknote enters circulation today
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
Today marks the launch of the new $10 banknote, which like the $5 banknote features cutting edge technology to protect against counterfeiting.
Governor Philip Lowe said the new $10 banknote contained the ‘same world-leading security features as the new $5 note.’
“These (features) include the top-to-bottom window that contains multiple interactive elements, a patch with a rolling colour effect, fluorescent ink and raised print (to assist the vision-impaired),” he said.
In the lead up to the $10 banknote release, the Reserve Bank worked with machine manufacturers, cash handlers and businesses to ensure the new banknotes would be suitable for use in vending machines, in a bid to avoid the issues faced when the $5 note was released last year.
“I am pleased that from today people will start to see the new $10 entering their wallets and pockets, and that it continues the tradition of celebrating two of Australia’s most prominent writers (Dame Mary Gilmore and AB ‘Banjo’ Paterson).”
The existing series of banknotes will remain legal tender while they are progressively withdrawn from circulation.
It’s anticipated the new $50 banknote will enter circulation in late 2018.