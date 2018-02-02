February 2nd, 2018 by James Harkness
NSW Government commits $2m to cyber security
The NSW Government is investing $2 million in a university-led cyber security network, with the aim being to protect the public sector and industry against cyberattacks.
Announced by Minister for Finance, Victor Dominello, the NSW Cyber Security Council will bring together leading scientists and engineers from seven of the state’s universities to:
- harness the expertise of researchers, linking them with relevant industry partners, to bolster cyber security research and development (R&D) and identify solutions to emerging challenges;
- provide industry with strategic and operational advice on cyber security threats; and
- strengthen the cyber security capability pipeline for industry and government by developing specialist training for university students along with interested parties within industry.
“Cyber security is an evolving threat and that’s why we’re partnering with some of the country’s best and brightest researchers to ensure systems within government and the private sector are resilient and fit-for-purpose in 2018 and beyond,” Minister Dominello said.
“This is also an opportunity to boost our growing cyber security workforce and promote the importance of STEM. The global market for cyber protection is forecast to be worth $170 billion by 2020, and NSW is in a unique position to be a jobs hub for this emerging sector.”
The NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer, Professor Mary O’Kane added that the new council “takes the state’s strength in cyber security R&D across public universities and research institutions and connects it with government agencies and businesses experiencing cyber security challenges.”
The initiative has been welcomed by key industry groups, including AGL Energy, the NRMA and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
UNSW Sydney, Macquarie University, the University of Sydney, the University of Wollongong, the University of Newcastle, the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University are the founding universities involved in the network, which will be chaired by former public servant and policymaker Neville Stevens