March 19th, 2018 by James Harkness
NSW Government offering $250k innovation grants to businesses under Israel partnership
NSW businesses can now apply for matched grants of up to $250,000 under the NSW-Israel Research and Development (R&D) Tech Innovation Program.
The program which is jointly run by the NSW Government and State of Israel was established to support innovation and strengthen ties between NSW and Israel.
According to Minister for Trade & Industry, Niall Blair, interested businesses must apply before 7 June.
“The NSW Government is offering matched financial grants of up to $250,000 for project costs for participating businesses,” he said.
“Encouraging technology collaborations through government programs such as this, is a wise investment in a better future.
“We are committed to supporting innovation to create the businesses and jobs of tomorrow. In partnering with Israel, an innovation leader, we are putting our best technology companies on the world stage.”
Sydney-based company Blue River Group is already working between NSW and Israel to develop and commercialise new agriculture and food technologies.
CEO Craig Shapiro welcomed the NSW-Israel R&D Tech Innovation Program which he said has great potential to nurture R&D connections.
“Israel is a leader in innovation across several sectors, including agricultural areas like irrigation, plant genetics, horticulture, dairy productivity” he said.
The NSW-Israel R&D Tech Innovation Program encourages applications from all sectors but will prioritise projects focusing on cyber security, water management or agri-technology.
In support of the program, the Department of Industry will contribute an extra 10 per cent funding towards R&D projects that focus on priority sectors; for projects based in regional and rural areas outside Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong; or for start-ups or high growth companies.
For further information on the program and its guidelines and to apply, visit http://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/israelresearchprogram