November 3rd, 2017 by James Harkness
Qantas frequent flyer points can now be earned on Uber trips to and from airports
Uber and Qantas have partnered to enable the airline’s customer to earn Frequent Flyer points when they travel to and from eligible Australian airports using the ride sharing service.
From today, an Uber icon will appear in the booking section of the Qantas app for customers to request their airport ride. When taking an Uber to-or-from eligible Australian airports, Qantas Frequent Flyer members will earn:
- 1 Qantas Point per dollar spent on airport Uber rides (Bronze members)
- 2 Qantas Points per dollar (Silver members)
- 3 Qantas Points per dollar (Gold, Platinum and Platinum One members)
In addition, members who sign up to Uber for the first time and book a ride via the Qantas app will earn 2,000 bonus Qantas Points on their first Uber trip anywhere in Australia.
“We’re pleased to welcome Uber as one of our Frequent Flyer partners,” said Qantas Chief Customer Officer Olivia Wirth. “We know it’s a service our customers already like using and now they have the ability to earn Qantas Points on their rides to and from the airport. Our focus is how we can make people’s entire journey more seamless, and incorporating the option to order an Uber through our app helps do that.”
Eligible airports include:
- Adelaide
- Avalon
- Brisbane
- Byron Bay
- Cairns
- Canberra
- Gold Coast
- Hobart
- Maroochydore
- Melbourne
- Newcastle
- Perth
- Sydney
- Toowoomba
- Townsville