October 4th, 2017 by James Harkness
Square launches new point-of-sale solution
The Square Stand for contactless and chip payments
Global payment tech company Square has launched a countertop device that enables customer-facing businesses across Australia to transform iPads into full-integrated point-of-sale systems.
According to Australian Country Manager, Ben Pfisterer, the Square Stand for contactless and chip payments “replaces the need for clunky cash-drawers, piles of paper receipts and cluttered countertops”.
“There is an overwhelming demand from Square sellers to find better countertop solutions that can help them streamline their operations as they grow and move into more fixed locations,” he explained. “Square Stand for contactless and chip is designed specifically to address the countertop needs for businesses of any size, location, or complexity.”
“Square’s original mission was to help Australian small businesses start, run, and grow. Now with our expanding list of products and services—from accepting card payments to online invoicing, inventory management, real-time analytics, and employee management—a wider range of businesses can benefit from the powerful business tools we are introducing.”
“With the high growth in card payments and advancements in technology, more and more business owners are moving away from using old legacy point-of-sale systems in favour of cloud-based software and design-focussed hardware. Square Stand for contactless and chip fills this gap in the market, providing an integrated countertop solution designed to complement the aesthetics of any shopfront.”
The Square Stand for contactless and chip, which comes with a Square Reader and Dock, can be purchased online or through Officeworks and retails for AU$299.
