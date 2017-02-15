February 15th, 2017 by James Harkness
Start-ups to vie for funding and support at Salesforce’s Inaugural PitchComp in Sydney
Robert Wickham, Regional Vice President, Innovation & Digital Transformation, Salesforce APAC
Start-ups that apply for Salesforce’s inaugural PitchComp, which takes place in Sydney next month, are in with a chance to win up to USD$60,000 in funding plus additional business support from the cloud CRM provider.
The competition will be held at the Salesforce World Tour Sydney event on Tuesday, 21 March and will be judged by Steve Baxter (investor, entrepreneur and Shark Tank star), Pip Marlow (CEO, strategic Innovation with Suncorp, formerly Microsoft Australia, MD) and Annie Parker (CEO of Lighthouse Sydney and co-founder of Telstra’s startup accelerator muru-D).
Salesforce will select three finalists to pitch to the judging panel. Each will receive two full passes to the event (together with travel and accommodation) plus access to the Salesforce for Startups Portfolio Package and an opportunity to receive up to USD$60,000 from Salesforce Ventures.
In addition, the winner will also have an opportunity to participate in the Salesforce Trailblazer campaign which includes a number of brand awareness opportunities throughout 2017.
Robert Wickham, Regional Vice President, Innovation & Digital Transformation, Salesforce APAC said PitchComp was a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to test their idea with the best in the industry and secure the support, funding and exposure to take their business to the next level.
“We look forward to discovering Australia’s next great startup through PitchComp,” he added
The competition is open to all start-ups that are using or integrating with at least one Salesforce platform technology (Lightning, Force.com or Heroku). For more information including entry criteria, head to the PitchComp site. Applications close Sunday, 26 February.