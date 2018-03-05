March 5th, 2018 by James Harkness
Tank Stream Labs takes co-working to Perth
Source: Tank Stream Labs website
Hot on the heels of its recent expansion into the $35 million Sydney Startup Hub, Tank Stream Labs has launched its first tech startup co-working space on Australia’s east coast.
[Related: “Huge coup for Sydney” – $35m startup hub to host exclusive Microsoft accelerator program and The NSW Government is launching a $35 million innovation hub; the startup community reacts]
According to Tank Stream Lab CEO, Brad Delamare, the new hub, which is located in Ernst & Young’s Perth offices, represents a move by the tech co-working space provider to connect the west and east coast start-up ecosystems while accelerating the growth of businesses in Western Australia.
“We have recently seen a lot of Perth based startup businesses coming to Sydney looking for funding, resources and talent so our decision to expand to the West Coast makes logical sense,” he said.
“Our focus is to support the growth and commercialisation of Australian ventures and Perth presents a lot of opportunities for startup businesses with high-net worth individuals looking to invest along with the opportunities to collaborate with major companies with Perth-based headquarters,” Brad Delamare said.
The Tank Stream Labs Perth Hub has 50 desks t launch with the potential to expand based on market demand.
“Our focus is to support Australian startup ventures to allow then to scale up and commercialise with a global focus,” Delamare said.
“The proximity of Perth to Asia and the expansion of direct flights to Europe are alluring factors for businesses looking for international growth.
“The expansion of Tank Stream Labs to Perth follows the strong growth of our two Hubs in Sydney where we now have more than 400 startup operations along with 550 members. We now have the talent to support innovation and collaboration from the east to the west coast.’
Established in 2012, Tank Stream Labs was named the nation’s Best Co-working Space by FinTech Australia, last year. Approximately 100 companies call Tank Stream Labs home, including Equitise, StockSpot and Buzzfeed. Alumni include Airtasker, Expert360, LawPath, Braintree and SurveyMonkey.