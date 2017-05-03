May 3rd, 2017 by Dynamic Business
Business partners accept Australia’s first shipment of medical marijuana products
The first medicinal cannabis products to be imported into Australia under the Federal Government’s new import legislation have arrived in Perth.
ASX-listed cannabis company Creso Pharma and its partner West Australian medicinal cannabis wholesaler Health House have this week received an importation of cannabis oils from Canadian cannabis group CanniMed.
Under Government legislation put in place in February, approved domestic companies are now permitted to import and sell medicinal cannabis from overseas sources.
Medicinal cannabis products have already been used internationally for a number of conditions, including chronic pain, multiple sclerosis and nausea in cancer related chemotherapy.
“This first successful import of medicinal cannabis products is a ground-breaking moment for patients and the medical industry in Australia,” said David Russell, Chief Operating Officer of Creso Pharma.
“The Australian market has been catching up with community expectations while the regulatory framework around medicinal cannabis was being developed. Now these products will allow patients to have the option of medicinal cannabis treatments if it is prescribed by their physician. This is particularly important given the unmet but often immediate need to access a timely medicinal cannabis supply across Australia.”
Health House International was granted one of the first import licences on 24 February, soon after Health Minister Greg Hunt gave the green light to fast-track the importation of medicinal cannabis treatments, while local cultivation processes catch up.
“We’re excited to be playing a key part in the Australian government’s efforts to improve access to medicinal cannabis around Australia,” said Paul Mavor, Director of Health House International.
“Being able to supply Australians with some of the world’s best medicinal cannabis oils is a tremendous achievement not just for us, but for the local market.”
“This legislation and these products will make it far easier for patients to access the products they need when they are prescribed by a doctor.”
To be prescribed medicinal cannabis products, patients must see a physician who is an authorised prescriber, or apply for SAS Category B prescription under the Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations.