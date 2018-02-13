February 13th, 2018 by James Harkness
3 credits to online continuing finance education
Originally, you may have thought that dedicating an enormous number of hours in collegiate classrooms in the hopes of completing your business or finance degree would open up endless opportunities with no need for further re-education. Investing in yourself in this way would not only provide a nice diploma to hang on the wall but a committed career and your life in perfect order. You are set for life now…or so you think?
Well, hate to break this to you, but that mindset is a thing of the past. Learning can be fun, but whether you are early on in your professional financial skills or becoming a more mature expert, you must keep on top of new developments in the global trade industry so as to continue being considered the “go-to” individual on such. The benefit of today’s age is that we have online digital classes that can help you continue your education with convenience. Here are a couple of pluses for this realm of continued learning for those seeking a finance degree.
Being in Control
Isn’t this a feeling that’s rate on our days on the job? Well, when it comes to continuous learning, online finance courses provide a degree of control no traditional model can. Time is hard for us to set aside for MSF education, especially when we are already in our careers. The good thing about courses online from institutes such as Northeastern University is that you can fit them in when you are able to.
Also, with online continuing education, you can be much more selective of what specific courses you wish to take. Online programs can be chosen to gain specific leadership skills and expertise, such as studies toward a master of finance accredited degree. Not only do these options provide opportunities to keep pace with trade industry changes, but you can also gain ground in becoming an expert in financial matters as well.
Network Connections
Many online educational programs have a wide array of community forums and networking possibilities for participants. This can be an easily overlooked benefit, as you never know when that next LinkedIn connection can land you a connection to someone in finance and trade you would not have thought of. Even with this opportunity being overlooked, being able to partner up with classmates and talk online about coursework is a great way to get into projects and assignments, as well as create relationships with fellow peers in the adaptable industry.
Personalized Guidance
Another underutilized benefit of continuing education online is the more personal approach of many professors and teachers with their students. When sitting in traditional settings of campus classes that frequently have hundreds of students attending, the last person to be able to get a question answered might be you until you show up to office hours. With online education, it is much more direct. Typically, instructors answer over e-mail or even have dedicated chat times where you speak with them directly about your learning material. For professionals working in demanding positions overseeing credit, analysis, and other financial matters, having an instructor who is aware of industry trends who can help you gain the most out of your master of finance can help you significantly in increasing your knowledge over financial trade areas where you feel your familiarity is lacking.
These are just a small number of the less frequently thought of gains from taking your continued learning online. For those interested in getting further in their financial careers, consider the Northeastern University Online MSF program for options that meet your needs.
Although many online courses exist, making sure you find a reputable, affordable, and quality program is very important to ensure you have the best experience and that you get the knowledge and skills you are after.