March 19th, 2018 by James Harkness
Interested in a career in the emergency management & homeland security sector – what you need to know
When looking at the hot-button topics of the world today, security is high on the list. With terrorism affecting just about every country in some capacity or another, there has never been such a focus or emphasis on security and emergency management. And it’s not just traditional terrorist acts that are gaining attention. Today, there is also a whole cyber-crime and online terrorism sector that is also hard at work. And when it comes to emergency management, this can include all kinds of disasters, both natural and man-made.
If you’ve been eying the field and wondering if it’s one that may be right for you, there are some questions you may want to ask and facts to collect before making any kind of decision. A career in emergency management and homeland security can be rewarding, challenging, and perfect for the right candidate.
What would a job in emergency management and homeland security sector look like?
Because the field itself is so vast, there is no one job in this field. Instead, it’s about working with different organizations, addressing a variety of concerns and security threats, building disaster plans, helping countries that have just experienced a disaster of some kind, and so much more.
Some of the more common jobs that you may look into include: Hospital Emergency Preparedness Specialist, Emergency Response Training Coordinator, Homeland Security Officer, Public Health Preparedness Specialist, and a Disaster Recovery Specialist. That’s not to say there aren’t other jobs as well that you can use your training for.
Fast-paced jobs that come with a high level of stress
It’s important to note that many of these jobs are very fast-paced, as they are happening in the moment of a disaster or security threat. This also means they tend to carry with them a lot of stress and emotions that a person must be able to set aside and deal with later. Being able to stay calm, focused, and organized while under pressure is imperative.
In order to break into the field, you’ll need the proper educational training such as the Emergency Management and Homeland Security master’s program, which can even be done online offering flexibility for students. The program is meant to prepare you so that in a time of disaster you can come up with a solution, put together a detailed plan and respond immediately, and manage the disaster or threat.
Focus on technology to get your foot in the door
Now, just because the world is looking more closely at security and disaster management, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to find a job. It’s a good idea to focus on the IT sector of the field if you want to get your foot in the door. IT is driving so many industries and this sector is no exception.
It takes a special kind of person
Deciding to enter into the emergency management and homeland security sector is a big decision, and it takes a special kind of person who is willing to take on the stress of the job. For many, the knowledge that they are helping others to make it through a hard time, and helping their towns, cities, and country to be safer, makes the job worth it.