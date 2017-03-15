March 15th, 2017 by Grant Field
Franchising: a secure, flexible career refresh
The recently released Franchising Australia Report from Griffith University tells a positive story for franchising, and particularly the retail sector. The report revealed there were 1120 business format franchisors in Australia last year, and despite the flat economic environment we’ve been operating in, franchise brands have grown. This has subsequently led to increased sales turnover across the industry.
While the New Year is still fresh, now is a great time to re-evaluate your career trajectory and what your priorities are in life. Here are four reasons why franchising is a career worth considering:
1. Work life balance
Most successful careers require hard work and commitment and franchising is no different. You’ll have to put in the hard yards in the initial stages; however you’ll certainly reap the rewards later. Many franchisees report flexible working hours and involvement in a number of activities outside of their work. They’re able to plan ahead to ensure they aren’t missing out on important family occasions and holidays.
2. The financial benefits
It’s no secret that most of us want a career that pays enough to support our family and the lifestyle we aspire to. When you join a franchise, the profit you make goes into your own pocket, rather than an employer’s. The incentive is really there for you to work smart and hard.
3. Be your own boss
While you’re obliged to follow the franchise system you’re a part of, when it comes to your individual store you’re the one who makes the important decisions. You’re in charge of managing schedules, staff and relationships. It’s completely up to you as to how much you put in, and therefore what you will get out.
4. Future proofing your career
The workplace is certainly changing; digital transformation and varying levels of employment uncertainty means many Australians are looking for a safe and secure career. For many people, joining a franchise with a proven reputation and history of success is a smart way to do this. Franchising with the right network will also mitigate the risk of losing your job – something that can often be a worry for older Australians.
About the author
Gavin Culmsee is the General Manager of Bedshed, a national bedding and bedroom furniture specialist with over 30 years of productive operation in franchising. Bedshed is a member of the peak body for Australian franchising, the Franchise Council of Australia, and is currently looking for franchisees on the east coast of Australia. Check out Gavin’s LinkedIn