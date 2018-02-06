February 6th, 2018 by James Harkness
Government announces grants to help SMEs engage with international experts on projects
The Federal Government is now seeking applications for grants of up to $7000 to help Australian researchers and SMEs work with overseas experts to develop and commercialise their projects.
According to Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Michaelia Cash, the Global Connections Fund (GCF) Priming Grants empower organisations to collaborate in the global arena, link with international counterparts and expertise, and explore collaborative projects in international markets.
She said $2.9 million in GCF grants funding has been provided to grantees to date, increasing collaboration in science, technology and innovation at the international level. Previous rounds of Priming Grants have seen Australian researchers and SMEs collaborating with partners in Europe, South America, Asia and the USA.
“Through initiatives like the Priming Grants we are helping our researchers and small and medium businesses to work with overseas expertise to develop and commercialise their projects,” Minister Cash said.
“Seventy-three grantees in previous Priming Grants rounds were able to raise capital exceeding $2.3 million, meaning every government dollar was leveraged more than fourfold,” said Minister Cash.
“This is a great opportunity for eligible researchers and businesses to look internationally and take advantage of the assistance on offer in this new round of Priming Grants.”
The Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) works with the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science to deliver the GCF.
Priming Grants will be open for Expressions of Interest until 5pm (AEDT) on 19 February 2018. For more information, visit: https://globalconnectionsfund.org.au/priming-grants/