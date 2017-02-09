February 9th, 2017 by Ian Smith
Telstra Business awards alumnus credits win with ‘fast-tracking’ his company’s growth
Entries are now open for the 25th annual Telstra Business Awards, which recognise the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of small to medium businesses and charities in Australia.
Telstra Business Group Managing Director and Awards Ambassador, Paul Tyler said each entrant will receive a comprehensive ‘business health check’, which benchmarks their performance against industry standards and identifies improvement opportunities, based on the data provided in the entry form.
He continued, “Businesses don’t need to win an Award to benefit from the process. By just entering, they have the opportunity to put their business under the microscope and receive valuable insights. If they progress further, then they also enjoy unparalleled networking with peers and the chance to build their profile.”
“Entrants are rigorously assessed against criteria including: financials, vision, technology and innovation, risk mitigation, resilience, social impact, inclusion and ethical work practices. The entry process in itself can take up to 30 hours to complete, so it is recommended businesses plan accordingly.”
Jordan Walsh, founder of Adelaide Green Clean, the 2016 Telstra South Australian Business of the Year, said the Awards have ‘sky-rocketed’ their business.
“Our Award gave us the recognition to fast-track a merger negotiation that was underway,” he said.
“This has brought the business growth forward by at least five years and is a big step towards our mission to become Australia’s largest sustainable cleaning and waste management company,” he said.
Professor Miles Prince of inaugural Charity Award winner, Snowdome Foundation, has also realised the value of the Awards.
“After winning the 2016 Telstra Victorian Charity Award, we had a donor recognise the significance of the achievement, which opened discussions and led to a $5.5 million donation,” he said.
There are five Award categories: New Business, Micro Business, Small Business, Medium Business and Charity Award. The winner of the Telstra Business of the Year Award can come from any of the above categories.
Entries will close on Thursday 16 March 2017. Entering the Awards starts with being nominated. Anyone can nominate a business, including the owner or founder by visiting: https://www.telstrabusinessawards.com/nominate/