April 6th, 2018 by James Harkness
How corporate presents can boost company morale
Everyone loves a present, especially when it is a good quality gift that arrives unexpectedly. And while we have been exchanging gifts personally for generations, these days more and more companies are wising up to the benefits of giving gifts to customers, business partners and employees. Corporate gifts have evolved from coffee mugs with the company logo, to gifts that make a real impression like Premium Gift Hampers packed full of high-end products and gourmet produce, right through to a fully organised golf course or food experiences, or perhaps even tickets to an event. And whether they are given to your employees, or you arrange for your employees to give them to customers or clients, they can help to boost company morale – find out why!
When is a corporate present appropriate?
Corporate presents can be given on a number of occasions, here are some of the most common:
- At Christmas or the end of the year, as a “thank you” for business or work done over the past 12 months;
- On special occasions, such as a company anniversary, or to celebrate the launch of a new product, closure of a deal or even a sale;
- At corporate events, when a company brings together a group of its best customers, suppliers or potential clients;
- At staff events like annual company get-togethers, employee away days or team bonding meetings.
Why give corporate presents?
Many people know that giving a corporate present is a great way to say “thank you” for business placed or work performed, but did you know that it has a real impact on company morale? There can be many reasons for this. Of course, receiving a free gift is great, but it also helps to promote employee loyalty and create a spirit of unity within the workplace. And giving corporate gifts is not something that has to be left to huge corporations, it can also be effective if you have just one employee or want to reward a few loyal customers.
Another effective way to use corporate presents is not only to give them to employees or clients yourself as company owner, but to allow your employees to give them to the people they have to deal with on a daily basis. It can make their life a lot easier, and they will still be promoting the company brand and values at the same time. It also makes your staff feel better and more valued, which in turn can help them perform better.
What makes a great corporate present?
As with all gift-giving, the importance is tailoring your presents to the recipients. Hampers are a great way to do this, as the variety of products in a hamper usually means that some, if not all, of the products will be to the recipient’s taste, and you can tailor the contents to suit. You can even have two or three different hampers, for instance one that contains alcohol, one that contains sweet and savoury treats and one that contains pampering gifts. That way you can select the hamper you think will be the best choice for your employee, client or other recipient.
