March 28th, 2018 by James Harkness
5 ways a business blog can improve your sales
A blog is an invaluable marketing tool that can help your business reach new customers, retain existing customers and even generate more sales. Unfortunately, many business owners ignore these benefits and, instead, focus their marketing strategy on minimally effective outbound techniques. Regardless of what type of business you operate, though, a blog can increase your sales in several ways.
Encourages Higher Search Rankings
Publishing unique, high-quality content on your blog will encourage higher search rankings. And with higher search rankings, you’ll have more people viewing your business and buying its products or services. Each new post you publish creates fresh content that search engines will crawl. Assuming it’s valuable and authoritative content, search engines will respond by increasing your site’s ranking.
Recommendation Blog Posts Influence Buying
Consider publishing reviews or recommendations of your business’s products or services on your blog. According to the Content Marketing Institute, 61 percent of consumers in the United States have made a purchase after reading a recommendation. When a prospect reads a positive review or recommendation on your blog, he or she may proceed to buy it. Just remember to be honest and transparent when writing these blog posts.
Attracts Links and Social Shares
Blogging can also increase your business’s sales by attracting links and social media shares. If someone enjoys reading your blog posts, they may share links to it on their own website, blog or social media profile. These links can benefit your business in several ways. First, they provide direct traffic to your blog, some of which may yield sales for your business. Second, they show search engines that your blog is worthy of a top ranking. If other websites link to your blog, search engines will view your blog as being an authority, thus increasing its search ranking.
Establishes Trust and Credibility
Consumers view businesses with blogs as being more trustworthy and credible than their counterparts without blogs. And conventional wisdom should tell you that consumers are more likely to buy your products or services if they trust you. The key thing to remember is that you want to publish high-quality content. Tossing up dozens of low-quality posts isn’t an effective way to build your business’s trust and credibility. Therefore, it’s recommended that you use a professional content creation service like articlez.com. They’ll help you create custom-tailored content that resonates with your business’s audience.
Paid Advertising
Finally, you can use paid advertising to drive targeted traffic to your blog in hopes of converting those visitors into customers. Whether it’s AdWords, Bing Ads or Facebook Ads, paid advertising is a highly effective way to drive sales. You can even set up a dedicated landing page on your blog that’s designed specifically for converting visitors into customers.
As you can see, a blog can increase your business’s sales in several ways. It encourages higher search rankings, influences consumers’ buying decisions, attracts links, establishes trust, and it benefits from paid advertising.