March 13th, 2018 by James Harkness
Travel insurance for business trips: essentials
Business trips are supposed to be exciting. They’re a great way to step up, meet new people, learn new skills and enhance your professional career and knowledge. However, a delayed flight or double-booked accommodation can throw a spanner in the works and prevent you from having the ideal trip. So what do you need to know about travel insurance for your next business trip?
Business travel insurance is designed to protect work travellers from anything unexpected that could interrupt their trip. What’s included in your policy depends on the level of cover you choose, but the ideal inclusions for business travellers are clear. You want to make sure your policy includes:
- Protection for laptops and other key work-related devices
- Cover for flight delays or cancellations
- Corporate traveller family care benefits
The typical business travel insurance policy should provide cover for unforeseen events such as flight delays, loss of luggage and accommodation cancellation.
Higher levels of cover will have more comprehensive inclusions. They’ll offer cover for your personal belongings and valued items (such as a work laptop), as well as access to corporate traveller family care benefits, cover for unexpected loss of income and extra territorial workers compensation. This means that if you’re badly injured while overseas, you’ll receive a personal liability benefit.
So do you need business travel insurance for domestic travel?
As a business traveller, it’s important to have insurance no matter where you go. Whether you’re flying interstate for a day or overseas for a month, it’s better to have some form of cover than none at all.
The same applies if you’re sending an employee interstate or elsewhere domestically. Especially when there are flights and accommodation involved, you don’t want to end up out of pocket. And on top of this, it’s your responsibility as a business owner to protect the members of your team who are travelling for work.
It’s important that you get the best value, so make sure you shop around online before you purchase. By comparing your options, you can get a good idea of the range of policies available and choose the one that’s right for you.
About the author
Bessie Hassan is the Travel Expert at financial comparison website finder.com.au.