November 24th, 2017 by James Harkness
4 awesome online marketing strategies for your startup
When you are starting a business, the easiest way to get your name out there is online. Google has proven time and again that more people search for new businesses online than through any other medium, so you need to master ways to create strategic marketing strategies. Here are four of many awesome online marketing strategies every startup should take advantage of.
1. SEO Content
Since consumers are searching for businesses online, the best way to get them to find your business is to understand how they may be searching for you. Experts in creating SEO content like clickintelligence.com use a number of tools that help them analyse search terms so that they can rank highly in the search engines. This is vital in bringing traffic to you because few people will ever click on search results beyond the first few, and certainly not beyond the first page. SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is an industry unto itself and one you can certainly gain by if you employ experts in the field.
2. Social Media
Everyone has gone social! From 90-year-old grandparents to 10-year-old school children, few people don’t belong to one social media site or another. More to the point, those consumers you hope to reach online are the ones with the money to spend and they are the ones who will be easily reached through the effective use of social media. SEO content is a big part of a social media strategy as well, so keep that in mind as you begin to build online marketing strategies.
3. Email Marketing
Contrary to popular belief, email marketing is not dead! There was a time when email spamming made it difficult for honest marketers to reach consumers, but with advanced junk mail filters, this is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Startups can get their name out through a strategic email campaign which might include introductory offers, discounts or the distribution of voucher codes. It is important to choose the right email marketing company because the wrong marketers can turn your campaign into something that resembles spam – and you don’t want that!
4. PPC Marketing
Then there’s PPC (Pay-per-Click) marketing, which is highly effective for startups if the right marketing company is employed. PPC marketing is more than just designing an engaging ad, it’s about knowing where those ads are best placed so to reach the appropriate market. Like social media and content marketing, PPC marketing takes a special skill set to utilize search strategies in order to know where best to place ads. Some startups find this to be one of the most cost-effective marketing strategies if they are only paying for clicks through to their site and not the cost of placement on a website.
These four online marketing strategies are really great if developed by the right marketing firm. The key is in understanding what the market wants/needs (analytics) in order to find keywords that will be competitive within a given industry or niche. It takes a pro to do all that, but once you’ve found your pro, your startup will soon be a household name.
