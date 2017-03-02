March 2nd, 2017 by Dynamic Business
15 Apps and e-tools to kickstart your business
Starting a business is a undertaking that’s usually accompanied by a range of feelings from excitement and anticipation through to fear and stress. There’s a lot of work to be done, and most of it inevitably falls on the shoulders of the entrepreneur behind the venture. But, there are incredibly helpful apps and online tools out there to give entrepreneurs a hand in boosting their business in the right direction, helping it grow faster and finding success.
Enloop
Create a map of where you want to take your business, using this free online business plan writer. Set goals for the short and long term and forecast the success you’re headed towards, measuring each step along with way with the milestones you’ve set for yourself.
Evernote
Doesn’t it always seem to happen that we think of the most amazing idea when we have no way of writing it down. Relying on memory is always the best way to ensure you’ll forget that idea completely. But, with Evernote, you can record all of those thoughts any time and any place with the downloadable platform that works on any device.
Dropbox
Share files across time and distance or securely store your work in this cloud-based software. When your work is saved in Dropbox, you can access it no matter where you are, as long as you can connect to the web.
Upwork
If you’re a small business, chances are you don’t have the means to hire a full time employee for each and every job you need done. Freelancers are a great option in this case, because you’ll be getting the job done by a professional, without having to carry long-term costs. On Upwork, qualified experts bid competitively to work for you, and you only pay when the work is done.
Australian Help
Ensure that your writing is spot-on with help from the compilation of resources at Australian Help. From grammar guides to plagiarism checkers, you can get help finding the mistakes throughout your work and improving your written content.
Email Excellence
Email communication can be an effective method of staying in contact with your customer base, so ensure each and every message being sent out is written to the highest standards, with the help of Email Excellence.
Essayroo
Entrepreneurs have a lot on their plates – it takes a tremendous amount of work to get a business up and running, so the ability to take at least a bit of the workload off is a big help. Outsourcing your content writing to an online service helps you get the quality content you want, without having to bear the burden of doing the work yourself.
Easy Word Count
When each and every character or word matters, make certain you’re getting an accurate tally of what you’ve got written. Easy Word Count instantly calculates your words, characters and characters with spaces, so you can make adjustments as needed.
Academized
Plagiarism can be detrimental to a business, so avoid it at all costs. With Academized’s plagiarism checker, you can ensure that your written work and ideas have not been lifted from another source, even unintentionally. A citation generator can also help you create proper source references for any materials you draw from.
PayPal
Make sending and receiving payments a breeze with the safety and security of PayPal. This online payment platform is arguably the most well-recognized and trusted name in online transactions.
Buffer
Social media presence is essential for any business, and managing all of the different platforms just because a lot easier with the help of Buffer. Schedule upcoming posts or add content to all of your connected platforms simultaneously.
Mail Chimp
Email marketing campaigns are a breeze when you have a simple to use program like Mail Chimp at your disposal. Set up automated messages or send out mass mailings to stay in touch and inform your customers of new happenings.
UK Writings
Don’t let your content go out before you go through the essential proofreading process. And, the best way to proofread your work is to have someone else do it! A trained professional from UK Writings will be able to find mistakes that a computerized checker won’t catch, as well as make suggestions for improvements that can be made.
Wix
You don’t have to be a web designer to create a stunningly beautiful website all on your own. Wix gives everyone the ability to build a professional looking website, without having to spend the money a professional would cost. This free online tool is simple and straightforward to use.
Flickr
Find inspiration within the over 13 billion photos already uploaded to the Flickr library. If you’ve got photos you want to share with others, this online photo management platform is a great way to get your images out to the world.
The bottom line
When the majority of the workload is on your shoulders to get done, you’ve got to find ways to do it properly and efficiently. These apps and online tools can help increase your productivity, assist in creating better content and boost your business presence. Take advantage of the resources you’ve got available to you to help grow your business success fast.
About the author
Gloria Kopp is a web content writer and an elearning consultant from Manville city. She graduated from University of Wyoming and started a career of business writer, now she works as a part-time blog editor at Boomessays. Besides, she is a regular contributor to such websites as Oxessays, Engadget, Huffingtonpost etc. Read her latest post here.