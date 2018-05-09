May 9th, 2018 by James Harkness
Athena raises $15 m in Series A funding to disrupt Australia’s $1.7m home loan market
Nathan Walsh (CEO) and Michael Starkey (COO), co-founders of Athena
Fintech startup Athena Home Loans has raised $15 million in Series A funding for its cloud-native digital mortgage platform from Macquarie Bank, Square Peg Capital and Apex Capital.
Athena, which previously closed a $3 million seed funding was launched in June, last year, by ex-bankers Nathan Walsh (CEO) and Michael Starkey (COO). According to Walsh, Athena is seeking to challenge the Big Four Banks dominance over Australia’s $1.7 trillion home loan market with its mortgage platform, which has its pilot-launch next month.
“Athena’s mission is to make the journey to home ownership faster, cheaper, and less stressful,” Walsh said. “To create the best mortgage experience and savings benefits to borrowers and investors, we’ll bypass the banks to connect borrowers to superfund-backed loans at much lower rates.
“Australians don’t need more debt. We need help to pay off our home loans faster. In as little as 15 minutes online, a borrower can apply to refinance their mortgage and get conditionally approved at a great rate.”
Starkey said that Athena’s unique model will involve partnering with super funds to fund residential home loans.
“Today, superannuation funds have large investments in Australian mortgage assets, via bank intermediation,” he said. “By investing in home loans directly with Athena, super funds can cut the spread between what mortgage borrowers pay and investors receive. In countries such as the Netherlands, where pension systems are similarly advanced, the impact of this model is already evident.”
As part of Square Peg Capital’s investment, the VC firm’s co-founder Paul Bassat will join the Athena Board.
“We are thrilled to be joining Athena’s journey,” Bassat said. This is a great example of the type of team we love to back; smart, driven and focused on solving an important problem. The win-win model that Athena offers to investors and borrowers has huge potential to disrupt the way home loans are originated, serviced and funded in Australia.”