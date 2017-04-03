April 3rd, 2017 by James Harkness
Australia’s first creative tech accelerator offering ten start-ups $10k in seed capital
An accelerator program catering to early-stage creative tech start-ups has been launched QUT Creative Enterprise Australia (CEA), which is giving ten successful applicants $20,000 in seed capital to grow and scale.
The Collider Accelerator, which is Australia’s first-ever accelerator for creative tech start-ups, commences in June. In addition to capital, participating start-ups will receive mentoring as well access to CEA’s co-working space, hands-on masterclasses and an extensive network of like-minded early-stage businesses.
The first 12 weeks will include on-the-ground structured content delivery tailored specifically to the creative tech sector, which covers wearable technology, virtual and augmented reality, 3D printing, robotics, games, interactive content, music tech, IoT, film and digital media. Participants have the option to complete an additional 8 weeks of support for execution and growth.
The program is being supported by from Advance Queensland, a state government initiative investing more than $400 million to position Queensland as a hub of innovation and growth.
CEA’s Executive Manager Mark Gustowski said early-stage businesses in the creative industries have not had the same access to accelerator programs that tech start-ups enjoy.
“Technology is everything these days, and we want to be able to support entrepreneurs with creative ideas to fuse with technology to build a commercial model that will be sustainable in this digital age.”
“The creative industries contribute around $90-billion to Australia’s economy every year, yet there is limited recognition and programs targeting this sector. We know there are already successful creative tech accelerators run in the UK and USA, so we are looking forward to delivering a first for Australia.”
The Collider Accelerator is the latest move by CEA to support the creative industries. CEA also has an accelerator program specifically designed for the fashion industry, and has a startup fund for creative tech which can invest up to $150,000 in each company, as well as provide co-working and incubator facilities.
Applications for Collider are open now and will close on May 4th. Further information: http://qutcea.com