March 29th, 2018 by James Harkness
Online tools that can boost your startup business
There are many reasons that increasing numbers of entrepreneurs across Australia and beyond are starting their own business. They may not want to spend their lives in the rat race working for others, they may realize that they can potentially make much more money running their own enterprise, or they may want a career that they can fit around their life commitments, rather than being a 9 to 5 job. Another important reason is that it’s now easier than ever to launch a business, and that’s largely because of online tools and opportunities like those detailed below.
A Perfect Business Foundation
A business is like a house. If you want it to last, you need to get the foundations right. That means having comprehensive knowledge of how to run a business in the 21st century, from accounts to budgeting and marketing. Thanks to an online degree from the prestigious Norwich University, students can now acquire all the business knowledge they need at a time and pace that suits them. Gaining a Norwich University MBA can not only help graduates gain a well-paid job in business management; it also allows them to start their own business while possessing the key skills it would otherwise take years to learn.
Financing Your Business
Cash flow is king in business. It ensures that you have enough capital to continue to manufacture or buy products and this means that you can also ride out any of the temporary lulls or setbacks that always come to a startup business at some point. Having enough financial backing is especially important in the early days of a business, as at this point there is no money coming in and expenditure is high. In past decades, the only option was to turn to a bank for a loan, but in today’s economic climate, that isn’t always easy. Thankfully, there are now many ways to find financial backers online, from appealing to dragon investors to launching a business crowdfunding appeal.
Cost Effective Marketing
Carefully targeted and effective marketing is always vital, but it is even more important for a startup business that isn’t yet known to the public. It is possible to buy a direct marketing campaign from experts in the field, but this can prove costly and speculative for a business that is unsure of its future income prospects. Social media, however, has transformed the marketing opportunities for startups, as they can now launch their own online marketing campaign with virtually no cost at all. The key to launching a successful social media campaign is to use posts that are consistent, eye-catching, informative, and amusing. If you tick all those boxes, you should be able to reach out to your target audience.
From crowdfunded equity sources to social media marketing and online MBAs from the likes of Norwich University, it’s now possible to form a successful startup business more speedily than ever before, and whilst risking less of your own capital as well. That’s great news for young and ambitious entrepreneurs, but it’s great news for our country as well, as the startup businesses of today could be the economic powerhouses of tomorrow.