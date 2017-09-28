September 27th, 2017 by James Harkness
GoGet launches new carshare-enabled airport
Justin Passaportis, GM (SA & Victoria), GoGet at Adelaide Airport
GoGet are continuing to realise their vision for a national network of carshare-enabled airports, with the introduction of their car sharing service at Adelaide Airport, following on from Melbourne Airport a year earlier.
Founded in 2003 by Nic Lowe and Bruce Jeffreys, GoGet (originally Newtown CarShare) was Australia’s first car sharing service, and now has 2,300 vehicles and more than 95,000 members across Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra.
Five vehicles are now available to GoGet members at Adelaide Airport. Located in the airport car park behind the terminal multi-storey car park, the vehicles can be booked by members, via the GoGet app, while they are in transit and can be accessed using their GoGet smart card.
Justin Passaportis, General Manager, South Australia and Victoria with GoGet told Dynamic Business that the company’s on-airport initiative facilitates the increasing ‘multi-modality’ of Adelaide Airport. He explained, “As a corporate or other traveller landing at Adelaide Airport, you are now presented with a plethora of transport options with the ability to choose the one that best suits you. You can now car share or you could use public transport, ride share or rent a vehicle”.
Passaportis said GoGet’s competitive advantage over other transport options arises from the “seamless experience” it offers people travelling to Adelaide.
“You can now step off your flight, exit the terminal and make your way straight through to the staff car park where your vehicle is located and swipe into your vehicle,” he said. “You don’t even have to wind the window down because we have license plate recognition technology at the boom gate. So, the boom gate opens and a way you go. With this initiative, there is no waiting in line or filling out paper work or waiting for someone to turn up at a kiosk. This is all self-service and on-demand.
“This deal with Adelaide Airport been many months in the making and it’s been great to work with them. There’s been a genuine intent from both parties to work through the delicate operational requirements and make the on-airport solution work for everybody’s benefit.”
Passaportis said the success of GoGet’s launch into Melbourne Airport served as a blueprint for the expansion into Adelaide.
“We’ve seen strong growth in the take-up of our on-airport service in Melbourne, especially amongst corporate travellers, who account for around 30% of our members,” he said. Businesses can save a lot of money using GoGet, and our growing airport network builds on this approach. We plan to continue with our on-aiport initiative, taking it to all major airports throughout the nation.”