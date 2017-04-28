April 28th, 2017 by Jake Trask
NSW Government to promote a dozen start-ups at the Asia Pacific’s largest business tech event
Noticeboard, Start-Up / 28 Apr 2017/
The NSW government has selected 12 innovative tech start-ups to exhibit alongside 100 emerging companies at CeBIT Australia, which is being held at Sydney’s International Convention Centre from 23 to 25 May.
The NSW government is an official partner of the business tech event, which is expected to attract 15,000 attendees. It will host an exhibition space named The StartUp Zone, where it will promote the support available to emerging companies through Jobs for NSW as well as the technologies offered by the following start-ups form across the state:
- The Safety Compass: a real time workplace safety app using augmented reality technology to identify safety issues, designed for frontline workers
- Spot Parking: a female co-founded tech start-up that aims to revolutionise the way smart cities manage their parking assets, and how customers find a parking spot, through real-time information on street and paid parking.
- Niftie: a premium transport start-up which builds and manages, convenient and fast transport services, improving commuter experiences for everyone
- WipeHero: transforming the carwash experience, WipeHero brings the carwash to customers using an innovative waterless washing technology that is biodegradable and food graded, allowing it to wash vehicles without a drop of water.
- Obelisk Systems: an aerospace and education start-up focusing on the development of CubeSat hardware and custom solutions for the Australian space industry. It recently launched StarLAB, a comprehensive STEM education hardware package.
- Infocare: Australia’s first care comparison website, InfoCare provides extensive information on home care, disability and allied health providers throughout Australia.
- Arludo: a library of educational games for teachers to engage students in STEM topics. Through the games, teachers can access a powerful tool that provides insight into how students are thinking and which students are struggling with different topics.
- Perx: an engaging rewards platform which motivates people to engage with their health daily, by motivating people with chronic conditions to take their medication as prescribed using gamified incentives delivered via a mobile app.
- Dermaspec: transforming skin cancer diagnosis, Dermaspec provides a high-quality, colour calibrated low-cost camera for dermatoscopic imaging of pigmented skin lesions at a modest cost.
- UpSpot: an online marketplace to connect digital professionals to project or “gig” based opportunities with start-ups and companies www.upspot.com.au
- Zipline Cloud: a simple but powerful application and service that is straightforward to learn, easy to implement and trouble free to maintain allowing businesses to communicate easier with clients.
- BoB: a business operations platform and performance optimisation service for sole traders and small businesses.