May 1st, 2018 by James Harkness
Rapidly growing digital marketing agency named IT king by small business community
King Kong Founder and CEO Sabri Suby
Melbourne-based digital marketing agency King Kong has been named Australia’s Best IT Small Business at the 2018 Small Business Champions Awards, besting 16 other finalists.
King Kong founder and CEO Sabri Suby described the award as another huge win for his four year-old company, which just six months ago was crowned Australia’s fastest-growing digital marketing agency by the Australian Financial Review (AFR).
The bootstrapped entrepreneur attributed King Kong’s latest accolade to the company’s focus on ‘true’ ROI (not vanity metrics) and the company’s rapid growth, including a revenue increase of more than 150% in the past 12 months, with forecasted revenue for 2017/18 exceeding $10 million (double that of 2016/17).
“We’ve lifted the veil on the dark arts of digital marketing,” Suby said in a statement. “King Kong is the first digital marketing agency in Australia to talk dollars when referring to return on investment and to throw vanity metrics, like click-throughs and impressions, out the window. We have backed ourselves with our performance guarantees.
To maintain King Kong’s momentum heading into the new financial year, Suby told Dynamic Business that he and his team will “continue to have a relentless focus on getting our clients the very best results possible.
“We’ll never hide behind vanity metrics that don’t move the needle,” he said. “Digital marketing evolves at a rapid rate, but our focus on ROI and our focus on clients will not change – it is what makes us unique and in demand.”
Asked how he sees the marketing sector continuing to evolve in Australia, Suby replied: “The digital landscape is more competitive today than ever before and this will only increase. And there is a growing demand for transparency in the digital marketing industry, and more businesses are learning that you can and should expect digital marketing campaigns to generate real financial results. As a result, we’re seeing a new breed of digitally savvy businesses that are out-manoeuvring and out-marketing traditional businesses and stealing market share, and we are glad to play a part in this.”
