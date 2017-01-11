January 11th, 2017 by Ryan Bonnici
SA Government investing $2.4m on spinning research work into technology start-ups
The South Australian Government will spend $2.4 million over four years on generating at least 14 tech start-ups from work being undertaken by universities and research organisation
According to Manufacturing and Innovation Minister, Kyam Maher, the South Australian Rapid Commercialisation Initiative (SARCI) will see commercialisation experts drive license deals between the research sector and industry, with the aim being to generate a pool of successful start-ups that will fuel economic growth and create sustainable high-value jobs.
“Our universities and research organisations are among the best in the country and the South Australian Government is committed to giving them the best opportunity to showcase their work internationally to gain the maximum economic benefit for the state,” the minister said.
“Our ability to innovate and quickly adopt new ways of doing things by using advanced technologies is central to the state’s future prosperity, job creation and quality of life.”