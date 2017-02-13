February 13th, 2017 by Reuben Sady
Slingshot and HCF reteam to accelerate the growth of promising health-tech start-ups
Seven start-ups and five scale-ups have been accepted into the second cohort of annual health-tech accelerator program, HCF Catalyst.
The 12-week program, which is being delivered by NFP health fund HCF together with corporate start-up accelerator Slingshot, is designed to help the founders develop compelling business models and secure the traction, viability and investment needed to succeed. Participants can receive up to $50,000 from the Slingshot Investment Fund for equity in the business as well as training and resources, support team of mentors and access to co-working space.
The following participants were selected from more than 200 applicants and 45 pitch day finalists:
Start-ups
- BioConnected – Bio-sensing wireless earphones and health and fitness mobile software
- eText – A collaborative platform for doctors to manage patient data and workflow
- Headsafe – A diagnostic and therapeutic monitoring system for concussion injuries
- Mova – Smartphone sensor technology to improve the physiotherapy experience for patients
- The Pelvic Expert – Revolutionizing women’s health for pelvic pain, preconception, and pregnancy
- Perx Health– A rewards platform which motivates people to engage with their health daily
- Scrub IT – A software application for hospital operating suites that assists with and manages the theatre setup process
Scale-ups
- ABC Dental– Provides a range of dental services with a focus on technology and innovation in Tier 1 shopping centre locations
- Episoft – A chronic disease management system and online portal to process demographic and health history data in advance of admission to hospital
- Medipass – Automates health services quotation, health fund claiming and gap payment processing by connecting individuals to medical practitioners and practitioners to health funds
- TechFit Group – White-labelled technology to offer meal and exercise planning and support across various demographics
- The Birthing Institute – Scientifically verified antenatal education program, She Births
Sheena Jack, Chief Strategy Officer at HCF said the diversity of the 2017 cohort will enable participants to learn from one another and use their industry and entrepreneurial expertise to drive the ‘next wave of health innovation’.
Commenting on this year’s participants, Slingshot CEO Karen Lawson said diverse perspectives and experiences were necessary to transform healthcare.
She added, “In an environment when many Start-ups fail, tapping into diversity, not just gender but background thinking will deliver more well-rounded businesses and make the Australian start-up ecosystem stronger. The cohort will have access to HCF and Slingshot mentors and partners to take the collaboration even further.”
The start-ups involved in the first HCF Catalyst program secured $2.25 million in funding, including Curo Technologies, which received $1 million investment from HCF.