February 15th, 2017 by James Harkness
Disruptive thinking sees Aussie start-up Kwickie accepted into Microsoft accelerator program
Australian video messaging start-up Kwickie was one of only eight ventures accepted into Microsoft UK’s Accelerator Program, this month, after it successfully pitched to the tech giant in London.
Kwickie’s founder and CEO, Jacob Gough said his start-up’s platform – a smart phone app that employs asynchronous video messaging – demonstrated a clear vision of how video content will be created and used by individuals and corporations in the future.
“The future is video, its rise in popularity as the preferred medium on the major social media networks is obvious,” he said in a statement.
“We’ve built kwickie as a platform to create unique video content from video conversations between users. kwickie is where 2 video moments become one.”
“Having Microsoft on our side is an obvious win. We’re growing rapidly with our Australian, US and UK teams and this announcement will only further fuel our growth plans”
Gough said kwickie has enjoyed growth recently due to the kwickie TV initiative, which aims to “disrupt the old and expensive way of creating and distributing content on TV”.
“It’s this kind of thinking and action that’s impressed Microsoft,” he continued.
“kwickie TV is made on mobile for mobile and doesn’t rely on the old-fashioned distribution networks that TV content is bound to. Our first shows have already gone live covering the NBA, Big Bash League cricket and travel and sponsors have started to jump on.”
kwickie recently made international headlines when former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen used the platform to respond to negative comments raised about his performance in the Australian Big Bash League.
The Microsoft Accelerator program is set to commence shortly in London and runs for between 4 and 6 months.
