March 15th, 2017 by Grant Field
The government’s new Singapore landing pad provides start-ups with a gateway into Asia
The Federal Government is providing Australian start-ups with a new gateway into Asia via its newly-launched Landing Pad in Singapore
The Landing Pad program is part of the government’s National Innovation and Science Agenda and is designed to assist Australian entrepreneurs bring their ideas to market and build successful enterprises, including through new export market opportunities.
The initiative assists Australian startups in cutting edge industries, including services, to build new export market opportunities.
The Singapore Landing Pad is one of five to be established by Australia in major innovation hubs around the world. Australia’s network of Landing Pads also includes facilities in Berlin, San Francisco, Shanghai and Tel Aviv.
“The [Singapore] Landing Pad will bring together startups, research institutions, multinational corporations and leading technology players to promote innovation, research and development,” said Julie Bishop, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, in a statement.
“With more than 3,500 multinational companies headquartered in Singapore, the Landing Pad will give Australian entrepreneurs access to a network of contacts and opportunities, providing a gateway to more than 600 million consumers across Southeast Asia.
“Singapore’s attractiveness for Australian startups is underpinned by its dynamic venture capital and investment community, and its reputation as one of Asia’s leading research and development centres.
“The Landing Pad initiative will strengthen Australia’s already close bilateral ties with Singapore, and deliver meaningful outcomes for business in both countries.”
