January 16th, 2018 by James Harkness
Three startups to compete for USD$100k in funding at SalesForce’s Sydney Pitchcomp
Robert Wickham, Regional Vice President, Innovation & Digital Transformation, Salesforce APAC
Startups that apply to pitch at the forthcoming Salesforce PitchComp in Sydney are in with a chance to win USD$100,000 in funding from the cloud CRM provider’s investment arm.
The competition will be held at the Salesforce World Tour Sydney 2018 event on Tuesday, 6 March and will be judged by a panel of respected investors and entrepreneurs; namely, Niki Scevak (co-founder, Blackbird Ventures), Steve Baxter (Founder, River City Labs & Shark Tank star) and Naomi Simson (Co-founder, RedBaloon & Shark Tank star).
Salesforce will select three finalists to pitch to the judging panel. Each will receive two full passes to the event (together with travel and accommodation) plus an opportunity to win an USD$100,000 investment from Salesforce Ventures.
Startups will be eligible to enter the competition on the following conditions:
- their technology stack was built on or integrates with the Salesforce Platform;
- their total cash funding to date does not exceed AUD$5,000,000;
- their current gross revenue is over AUD $50,000 annual run rate;
- they are based in and authorised to work in Australia; and
- they comply with the Official Rules.
Last year, financial services platform PractiFI prevailed over two other cloud-driven start-ups to win the inaugural Salesforce PitchComp in Sydney. Afterwards, co-founders Glenn Elliott (CEO) and Adrian Johnstone (CCO) spoke to Dynamic Business about the experience, which they said helped them hone their message.
Robert Wickham, Regional Vice President, Innovation & Digital Transformation, Salesforce APAC said: “PitchComp provides startups with the opportunity to add velocity to their business, that’s why we’re upping our commitment to the competition this year to help some of Australia’s most promising startups grow.”
More information on how to enter, entry criteria, and key dates can be found on the PitchComp site. Applications close at 8:00pm AEST on Sunday 11 February, 2018.