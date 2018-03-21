March 21st, 2018 by James Harkness
Vic Govt to spend $2.9m on startup education
City Of Melbourne/That Startup Show/Photographer: WrenSteiner
The Victorian Government will invest $2.9 million in educating thousands of Victorian startups though the state’s startup agency, LaunchVic.
Sixteen service providers have been selected to run the education programs, with up to 2,000 places available to Victorian startup founders and their staff.
The programs will vary in length and format, and include short courses, intensive three-day workshops, week-long courses, mentoring and online learning. The courses are either free or low cost.
Topics include export and growth skills, corporate governance, investment support, marketing support, personal leadership and development and engaging corporates.
It is estimated that just 15 per cent of startups in Victoria go through an accelerator program, with many startups believing they are either not ready or have moved beyond needing intensive support. These programs will help fill this gap.
To date, LaunchVic has funded a total of 46 projects through its grants program. More information about founder education services can be found at launchvic.org.
Commenting on the State Government’s investment in startup education, Minister for Innovation and the Digital Economy Philip Dalidakis said “there’s never been a better time to establish a startup in Victoria.”
He continued, “By building a stronger startup sector we create innovative businesses, attract international talent, bring money into the local economy and create local jobs.”
Meanwhile, LaunchVic CEO Dr Kate Cornick noted that supporting early-stage startups is necessary for Victoria to grow a strong pipeline of innovative businesses that will fuel the local economy.
“We’re proud to offer diverse yet specialised support to our startups,” she said. This will help our local startup founders and executives grow their businesses and strengthen Victoria’s reputation as a leading startup hub.”